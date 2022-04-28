'Still Here, Proud of Staff': Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Talks of Layoffs

Speaking to his employees at a virtual meeting after the social media platform accepted Musk's bid, Agarwal stated that it would take at least 6 months for them to seal the deal.

"There are no plans for any layoffs at this point. Between now and closing, we will continue making decisions as we've always had, guided by the principles we've had," the CEO had been quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

"Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," he told his staff.