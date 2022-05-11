ADVERTISEMENT

Musk Says He Will Reverse Twitter's Ban on Former US President Donald Trump

The Tesla CEO said that the decision to ban Trump was "foolish" and a "morally bad decision."

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Musk Says He Will Reverse Twitter's Ban on Former US President Donald Trump
i

Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday, 10 May, that Twitter would reverse the ban on former US President Donald Trump once his purchase of the social media company was successful.

Musk said that the decision banning Trump for inciting violence following the US Capitol attack in January last year, was "foolish" and a "morally bad decision," reported Associated Press.

Speaking virtually at an auto conference, Musk said,

"I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

He added that he preferred temporary suspensions rather than permanent bans, which should be reserved for content "destructive to the world."

(With inputs from AP.)

Also Read

What's Next for Twitter Under Elon Musk's Leadership?

What's Next for Twitter Under Elon Musk's Leadership?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×