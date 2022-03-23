Jio Data Balance: Here Are Four Ways To Check Your Data Balance
Reliance Jio is considered one of the leaders of the telecom industry. It has grown over the years and has become very popular among users.
The telecom giant has played a key role in promoting the growth of digitisation in India.
A majority of Indian users have switched to Jio as it provides high-speed connectivity at comparatively low prices. Reliance Jio offers a lot of other benefits to users as well.
If you are a Reliance Jio user and want to check your data balance, you can do it through four simple methods.
You need not visit a recharge shop or the Jio store to do so.
A Jio user can check their data balance anywhere they like using four methods:
Download MyJio App.
Visit the official website of Jio - jio.com.
Send a message to the number: 55333.
Use the USSD codes.
How To Check Jio Data Balance via MyJio App
Go to Google Play Store or Apple Store.
Download the MyJio App on your phone.
Register using your mobile number and OTP.
The Jio data balance will be displayed on the dashboard of the MyJio App.
How To Check Jio Data Balance via Jio Website
Open a browser of your choice.
Go to the official website of Jio, jio.com, on the browser.
Enter your mobile number correctly to access the data.
The Jio data balance on your mobile will be displayed on the website.
How To Check Jio Data Balance via Message
Jio users who do not want to check their balance via an app or the website can send a message.
One can dial the code *333# and they will receive the Jio data balance on their mobile.
Users can also send 'MBAL' to the number 55333 to receive a text of the Jio data balance.
How To Check Jio Data Balance via USSD Codes
Another easy method that the Jio users can use to check their Jio data balance is by using USSD codes.
Various Jio USSD codes can help check the main balance and internet usage. One can also activate and deactivate caller tune with the help of the USSD codes.
The USSD code that is specifically used to check Jio data balance is *111*1*3#.
Users can type this code and receive all the internet balance information anywhere they like.
