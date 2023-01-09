ADVERTISEMENT

Jio 5 G Launched in India: Full List of Cities & Steps to Activate Here

You need to have an invite from the Reliance Jio company to enable the usage of 5G services on your phone.

The year 2023 is going to be about 5 G as telecom companies like Jio and Airtel have launched their 5 G services in various cities and localities in India. Their 5G services were introduced last year only and since then the telecom operators have been rolling out their 5G services in different regions of the country.

5G can only be used on 5G smartphones thus Jio is working with OEMs to support all the 5G smartphones and eligible iPhone models.

Jio has confirmed that the firm has officially rolled out Jio 5G service in 75 Indian cities so far, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur being the recent additions. Let's have a look at the entire list of cities Reliance Jio has launched Jio 5G.

List of Cities with Jio 5 G Services

  • 4 October 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

  • 22 October 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

  • 10 November 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

  • 11 November 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

  • 23 November 2022: Pune

  • 25 November 2022: 33-districts of Gujarat

  • 14 December 2022: Ujjain temples

  • 20 December 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

  • 26 December 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur,

  • 28 December 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

  • 29 December 2022: Bhopal, Indore

  • 5 January 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

  • 6 January 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri

  • 7 January 2023: Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur

How to Activate 5G on Smartphones?

  1. Go to the Settings menu

  2. Then click on the network settings.

  3. Then switch to 5G.

  4. You will be able to use 5G on your phone if it's available in your city.

  5. The users can use 5G only if they have received Jio 5G invite on MyJio app.

  6. Jio will also send the Jio 5G invite on WhatsApp.

Users will be able to access Jio 5G if they have subscribed to the Jio plan worth Rs 239 or above.

