Amazon’s 10th Prime Day 2024: Start Date, End Date, Offers, Discounts, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2024: E-commerce giant Amazon is back with another version of Prime Day Event. This will be the 10th Prime Day for customers in which they can avail amazing discounts and offers on popular brands like Clinique, Allbirds, Sony, KitchenAid, and more. The Amazon’s 10th Prime Day event will start on 16 July and will end on 17 July 2024. Prime members will get exclusive access to millions of great deals on different product categories.
'Prime Day is a celebration of the value we bring to members all year long, and features millions of deals across more than 35 product categories as well as discounts on Amazon devices, quality entertainment, groceries, travel, and more during the event,' said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime.
Let us check out the deals, offers, discounts on different products during the upcoming Amazon 10th Prime Day 2024.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Start Date
The Amazon 10th Prime Day event will start on 16 July 2024 at 12:01 am PDT.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: End Date
The Amazon 10th Prime Day event will conclude on 17 July 2024.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Exclusive Deals, Offers and Discounts
The 10th edition of Amazon Prime Day will take place from 16 to 17 July 2024 and is available for Prime members only. During this event, customers with Amazon Prime subscription will get exclusive offers and amazing deals on millions of products across different categories.
If you are a prime member, Following are some of the top offers and features to look for during Amazon Prime Day 2024.
40% off on Sony wireless headphones.
30% off on Peloton products.
School and college shopping guide offer deals for parents, students, and teachers.
Exciting deals on the favorite products of influencers like Jess Sims, Alyssa McKay, Monet McMichael, Jared McCain, Millie Bobby Brown, Meredith Duxbury, and Alix Earle. These offers will include products from categories like beauty, sports, and home.
Prime members will have an early access to deals on products from popular brands like Nordic Track, poppi Prebiotic Sodas, and Hatch.
On Prime Day, the members will get five months free subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited, which includes more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand, and in high-quality streaming audio.
68% discount on Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen), Fire TV 2-Series, INSIGNIA 50-inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire HD 10 tablets, Fire HD 8 Kids, Luna controllers, and Amazon Smart Plugs.
To get a detailed information on deals, offers, and discounts during Amazon Prime Day 2024, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)