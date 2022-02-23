iQOO 9 Series Launch in India Today: Check Expected Prices and Features
iQOO to launch iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 SE in India: Know the prices and features.
iQOO smartphone company is all set to launch the much-anticipated iQOO 9 series in India on Wednesday, 23 February 2022. The iQOO 9 series constitutes of three models, iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 SE.
All the three iQOO 9 series models will be available for sale exclusively on the Amazon platform, starting Wednesday, 23 February 2022.
The iQOO smartphone brand has indicated that the iQOO 9 series will launch in India during an online event. The brand has already launched iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro in China.
The buyers in India are excited to know about the price and features of these three brand new iQOO 9 models that will be available from today.
Let's get into the details about the prices and features of these three smartphone models by iQOO that will be launched on 23 February 2022.
Prices of the iQOO 9 Series in India
No official announcements have been made by the iQOO company as of yet regarding the pricing of the iQOO 9 series in India. It is believed that the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 SE prices will be similar to those in China.
However, since there are no official announcements made, it is better to wait for the launch. The prices of the three devices are expected to be revealed soon.
The buyers should keep an eye on the launch event taking place on Wednesday, 23 February, to know about the prices of the iQOO 9 series lineup in India.
Specifications of the iQOO 9 Series Devices
The iQOO 9 smartphone model has a flat 1080p E5 AMOLED display. The refresh rate is 120 Hz.
The second and tertiary back cameras of this model are about 13 MP ultra-wide-angle and have a depth of 12 MP. The iQOO 9 smartphone does not support wireless charging.
The iQOO 9 Pro model has a curved Quad-HD display. It has a 6.78 -inch curved 1440p or 2K resolution display. This model has an LTPO AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.
The iQOO 9 Pro will also be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India, according to the brand.
The iQOO 9 SE on the other hand, has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will most probably carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
This model will also have a backup battery of 4,500 mAh and provide support for 65 W fast charging.
All the three iQOO smartphone models that are ready to launch in India today have unique features. To know more about the prices and specifications, follow the launch event on 23 February 2022.
(Written with inputs from India Today and Zee Business.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.