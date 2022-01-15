iQOO 9 Series Price and Specs Revealed Ahead of Official Launch in India
The iQOO 9 is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 42,000 and Rs 45,000 in India.
According to the latest reports, the iQOO 9 series would launch in the Indian markets soon. It was launched in China on 5 January. However, the specifications of the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 pro are already out on the internet, even before their official launch in India. While both the smartphones are touted to have Android 12, the iQOO 9 is said to run on Snapdragon 888+ Soc and may be similar to the OnePlus 9RT in terms of price.
Let's dive into the details of the price and specifications of both phones.
iQOO 9: Price in India
According to sources in the tech industry, the iQOO 9 may be priced similarly to the OnePlus 9RT. Hence, customers can expect the price to be in the Rs 42,000-Rs 45,000 range in India.
iQOO 9 Indian Variant: Expected Specifications
The Indian variant of the iQOO 9 is likely to be equipped with the 2021 Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is slower as compared to the variant released in China this year. However, the SoC in both the Indian and Chinese variants are paired with an Intelligent Display Chip, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage, along with up to 4GB extended/virtual RAM.
In terms of software, the iQOO 9 will have the Android 12 under the hood.
Display-wise, the iQOO 9 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch 10 bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. However, the Chinese variant has a slightly larger display with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Additionally, the smartphone shall also feature a 48MP IMX598 main camera with Gimbal Stabilization support, a 13MP professional portrait lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The Chinese variant, again, has a slightly better camera with a 50MP + 13MP + 13MP triple rear camera setup.
In terms of battery life, the iQOO 9 may feature a 4,350mAh battery with 120W fast-charging over a USB Type-C charging port. The iQOO claims that the charger would be able to power the device from 0 to 100 percent in about 18 minutes. The fast-charging speeds on the iQOO 9 Indian variant and the iQOO 9 Chinese variant are the same, but customers must note that the Chinese version has a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery.
As for thickness, the iQOO 9 in India shall be 8.63mm thick and will weigh about 200g. On the other hand, the Chinese variant measures 8.37mm and weighs 206.1g.
In all, the Chinese variant is undoubtedly slightly better than the variant to be released in India, but that doesn't go without saying that the iQOO 9 in India is going to be an exceptionally good smartphone.
Stay tuned to The Quint for more updates on the iQOO 9 series.
