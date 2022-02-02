iQoo 9 Pro 5G May Be Launched Soon: Check Expected Specifications
The iQoo 9 series was launched on 5 January 2022 in China.
iQoo 9 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to be launched in India soon. However, the launch date for the same has not been revealed yet.
iQoo 9 Pro 5G smartphone is a variant of the iQoo 9 series, which includes iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones. The series was launched on 5 January 2022 in China.
Here are some of the details of the Indian variant of iQoo 9 Pro 5G smartphone:
iQoo 9 Pro 5G: Expected Specifications
iQoo 9 Pro smartphone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and may have an internal storage capacity of up to 256GB.
In terms of display, the smartphone is likely to have a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Moreover, as per previous reports, iQoo 9 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by a 4,700mAh battery supported by 20W charging.
iQoo 9 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to house a triple-camera setup on the back (most likely a 50MP + 50MP + 16MP setup). On the front, it may sport a 16MP selfie camera.
The price details of iQoo 9 Pro 5G smartphone are yet to be revealed.
Check this space regularly for further updates about iQoo 9 Pro 5G and other smartphones.
