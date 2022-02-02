iQoo 9 Pro 5G May Be Launched Soon: Check Expected Specifications

iQoo 9 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to be launched in India soon. However, the launch date for the same has not been revealed yet.

iQoo 9 Pro 5G smartphone is a variant of the iQoo 9 series, which includes iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro smartphones. The series was launched on 5 January 2022 in China.

Here are some of the details of the Indian variant of iQoo 9 Pro 5G smartphone: