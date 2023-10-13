'Blatant Partisanship': INDIA Bloc Write to Meta CEO Zuckerberg, Google's Pichai

Following new reports about the BJP's social media tactics to influence voters, the opposition coalition 'INDIA' has called on Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to ensure that their respective platforms "remain neutral."

"Such blatant partisanship and bias towards one political formation by a private foreign company is tantamount to interfering in India's democracy, one that we in the INDIA alliance will not take lightly," INDIA leaders said in two separate letters dated Wednesday, 11 October.