Instagram Rolls Out New Features Like GIF Comments on Posts & Reels: Details

Instagram now allows you to post GIFs as comments in posts and reels. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Instagram has introduced new interesting features on its platform that allow users to comment on posts and Reels using GIFs, and to edit Reels. Recently, Meta has focussed on improving the Instagram Reels user experience. Mark Zuckerberg, the company's CEO, recently said that since the introduction of Reels, user time on Instagram has increased by more than 24 percent.

The recently launched new features of Instagram include GIF comments on posts and Reels, Instagram Gifts and new editing features on Reels. These features are accessible to all the users globally.

Additionally, the Meta-owned platform has disclosed that Instagram Gifts will launch in the coming weeks, enabling creators to get paid for their Reels. 'Gifts on Reels' has been in testing since November 2022.

The Instagram's ability to edit Reels was introduced last month. Users may now split clips, regulate speed, and switch content in Instagram's Reels editor thanks to new features that have been added.

How To Post a GIF As a Comment on Instagram?

  • Open any post on Instagram on which you want to comment.

  • Go to the comment icon and tap on the GIF icon on the right side of the text box.

  • A GIF library will show up.

  • Click on any GIF that you want to use as a comment.

  • Hit the send option and your GIF will be posted as a comment.

