Instagram Rolls Out New Features Like GIF Comments on Posts & Reels: Details

Instagram has introduced new interesting features on its platform that allow users to comment on posts and Reels using GIFs, and to edit Reels. Recently, Meta has focussed on improving the Instagram Reels user experience. Mark Zuckerberg, the company's CEO, recently said that since the introduction of Reels, user time on Instagram has increased by more than 24 percent.

The recently launched new features of Instagram include GIF comments on posts and Reels, Instagram Gifts and new editing features on Reels. These features are accessible to all the users globally.