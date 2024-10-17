Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro Launched: Features, Specifications, and Price

The Honor X60 features a 6.8-inch TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2412×1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. A 5,800mAh battery with 35W fast charging support powers the device.

The Honor X60 Pro, on the other hand, boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2700×1224 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The X60 Pro also features a 6,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging and two-way satellite communication capabilities for areas with limited network coverage.

Both models share a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. They also support dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1 (Honor X60) or Bluetooth 5.3 (Honor X60 Pro).

