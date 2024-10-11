Honor X60 Launching on 16 October: Check Expected Features and Specifications

Honor has officially confirmed that the Honor X60 series will launch in China next week on 16 October. The announcement was made through the company's official Weibo account, but no other details about the devices were revealed.
While Honor remains tight-lipped about the specifics, rumors and leaks have circulated online, offering potential insights into the upcoming lineup. The Honor X60, expected to succeed the Honor X50 launched in July 2023, is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to a Weibo leak. The leaked image suggests slim bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera.
With the launch date set for 16 October, more information about the Honor X60 series is expected to be released in the coming days.
Honor X60 Launch Date
Honor X60 series will be launched in China on 16 October 2024.
Honor X60: Features and Specifications (Leaked)
The forthcoming Honor X60 is expected to flaunt a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the heart of the Honor X60, the leak suggests a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is also expected to support an additional 12GB of virtual RAM expansion. The software side is expected to be covered by Android 14-based MagicOS 8.
In terms of optics, the Honor X60 may retain a similar camera setup as its predecessor, featuring a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
Battery and charging details remain unconfirmed, but the Honor X60 is speculated to inherit the 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support from the Honor X50. The upcoming phone is also rumored to measure 8mm in thickness and weigh 189g.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).