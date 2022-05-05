US Data Broker SafeGraph Stops Selling Data on Those Who Visit Abortion Clinics

Online data broker SafeGraph, which was found to be selling location data about people who visited abortion clinics, has pulled such data from its "shop" after widespread criticism and backlash.

The fact that this kind of data was available for purchase to practically anyone is especially alarming in light of the leaked draft opinion that revealed that the US Supreme Court has privately voted to strike down abortion rights.

Several US states have criminalised abortions after only six weeks of pregnancy and some, like Missouri, are considering laws that could make it illegal for residents to cross state lines for access to abortion clinics.