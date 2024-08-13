Google Pixel 9 Series Launching Today: Where to Watch Live Streaming in India?

Google is all set to launch the most awaited Google Pixel 9 Series today on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 at the 'Made by Google Event.' Four smartphones including Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are expected to be unveiled. In addition, there are rumours that Google may also reveal Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the launch event.
According to reports, since the inception of the Pixel series, the company will first time launch its hardware event prior to the iPhone launch of the year. Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are speculated to be the most interesting devices of the bunch due to some exceptional upgrades. Let us read about the live streaming details of Google Pixel 9 Series below.
Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Date in India
Google Pixel 9 Series will be launched today on Tuesday, 13 August 2024 at the Made by Google Event.
Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Time in India
Google Pixel 9 Series will be launched at 10:30 pm IST in India.
When and Where to Watch Google Pixel 9 Series Live Streaming in India?
The live streaming of Google Pixel 9 Series will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Google.
Google Pixel 9 Series: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Following are the expected features and specifications of the forthcoming Google Pixel 9 Series.
Google Pixel 9: The Pixel 9 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a maximum resolution of 12GB of RAM. It is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, which may also be used by the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Tensor G4 SoC and 16GB of RAM are standard for the Pro and Pro XL models, respectively.
Google Pixel 9 Pro: The handset is expected to feature a 6.3-inch screen, but with a triple-camera setup and possibly more RAM and storage. It will be powered by Tensor G4 chipset.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: The smartphone may arrive with a largest display of 6.8-inch and a massive battery. It will also be powered by Tensor G4 chipset, and may have other specifications similar to the Pixel 9 Pro.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Fold: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a successor to the Pixel Fold with a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide-angle, and 10.8MP telephoto shooter. The front camera of the handset is expected to feature a 10MP shooter for selfies and video calls.
Google Pixel Watch 3 Specifications (Expected)
The Pixel Watch 3 is also expected to be launched at the event. It is powered by the Snapdragon W5 chip and a custom processor, similar to its predecessor. The watch is likely to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. There are rumours that the Pixel Watch 3 will feature a 4.5mm bezel, down from the 5.5mm bezels on its predecessor. The Watch 3 is also expected to have a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, compared to 1,000 nits on the Watch
