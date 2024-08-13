Google Pixel 9 Series Launching Today: Where to Watch Live Streaming in India?

Following are the expected features and specifications of the forthcoming Google Pixel 9 Series.

Google Pixel 9: The Pixel 9 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a maximum resolution of 12GB of RAM. It is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, which may also be used by the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Tensor G4 SoC and 16GB of RAM are standard for the Pro and Pro XL models, respectively.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: The handset is expected to feature a 6.3-inch screen, but with a triple-camera setup and possibly more RAM and storage. It will be powered by Tensor G4 chipset.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: The smartphone may arrive with a largest display of 6.8-inch and a massive battery. It will also be powered by Tensor G4 chipset, and may have other specifications similar to the Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Fold: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a successor to the Pixel Fold with a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. It is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary, 10.5MP ultra-wide-angle, and 10.8MP telephoto shooter. The front camera of the handset is expected to feature a 10MP shooter for selfies and video calls.