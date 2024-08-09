Google Pixel Watch 3: Expected Launch Date, Features, and Specifications

Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to arrive officially on 13 August 2024 along with the Pixel 9 series at the 'Made By Google 2024' event. The upcoming Pixel Watch 3 will hit the markets as successor to the already available Google Pixel Watch 2. Ahead of the official launch, several features and specifications of the Google Pixel Watch 3 have been leaked online.

The smartwatch is anticipated to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC with a custom co-processor. It may arrive with two display variants, however, the memory configuration could remain unchanged. Let us check details below.