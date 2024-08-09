Google Pixel Watch 3: Expected Launch Date, Features, and Specifications

Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to arrive officially on 13 August 2024 along with the Pixel 9 series at the 'Made By Google 2024' event. The upcoming Pixel Watch 3 will hit the markets as successor to the already available Google Pixel Watch 2. Ahead of the official launch, several features and specifications of the Google Pixel Watch 3 have been leaked online.
The smartwatch is anticipated to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC with a custom co-processor. It may arrive with two display variants, however, the memory configuration could remain unchanged. Let us check details below.
Google Pixel Watch 3 Launch Date
Google Pixel Watch 3 may be launched on 13 August 2024. However, it is not confirmed yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
Google Pixel Watch 3: Features and Specifications (Leaked)
There have been a number of leaks and rumors suggesting that the Pixel Watch 3 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chipset (SW5100).
The new Pixel Watch 3 will also run on a Cortex M33 co-processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The new Pixel Watch 3 will also feature two display sizes - a 41mm and a 45mm screen with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The display will also support 1 nit for lowlight use.. The 41mm model is expected to get a 60Hz refresh rate display, while the 45mm variant will get a 1Hz refresh rate display.
The smartwatch is also expected to have a larger battery with a maximum capacity of 307AH for the 41mm model, slightly higher than the 306AH battery of the Pixel Watch 2. The 45mm variant of the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to carry a 420AH battery. It's been suggested that Google will continue to offer the Pixel Watch 3 with a maximum battery life of 24 hours with always-on display enabled and up to 36 hours with power-saving mode on.
