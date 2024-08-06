Apple iPhone 16 Series: Expected Launch, Features, Specifications, and More

iPhone 16 Series Launch: The iPhone 16 series is expected to arrive in September, with a lineup that includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. There have been a number of leaks and rumours about the official launch of iPhone 16 series but Apple has yet to confirm the date.
Every year, Apple launches new iPhone line up in the month of September and this year is expected to be no different. The forthcoming iPhone 16 series will have some major upgrades over the predecessor iPhone 15 series. The size of the iPhone 16 Pro may be increased to 6.3 inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max to 6.9 inches, marking the first size upgrade in several years. However, this won't be the case for the iPhone 16 models, which are expected to remain the same size as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Let us check more details below.
iPhone 16 Series Launch Date (Expected)
The iPhone 16 Series is expected to be launched on 10 September 2024. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
iPhone 16 Series Color Options (Leaked)
According to online leaks, the base variant iPhone 16 may be available in Pink, Blue, Black, White, and Green colour variants. Also, the existing yellow color may be replaced by a purple color option. The Pro models will be revealed in Natural Titanium, Rose Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium colorways.
iPhone 16 Series: Features and Specifications (Expected)
There have been a number of leaks and rumors speculating that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch large screen with improved peak brightness. The A18 Pro chip is expected to be used by the company to power the Pro Max, along with an improved on-device AI task performance.
According to the reports, the iPhone 16 Pro Max might also feature a vertical camera layout that would support spatial video. There have also been speculations about thinner display borders, which are expected to be reduced from 1.55 mm to 1.15 mm. The A18 Pro chip is expected to have more CPU power and improved on-device AI task performance. The chip is manufactured by TSMC on their 2nd-generation 3nm process.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max are reported to be powered by the A18 Pro chip. There have been reports that Apple might use the same A18 Pro chip in the non-Pro models, but there is also rumour that the A17 Pro chip could be used instead. The backend code suggests that Apple will use the 'A18 chipset' in this year's non-Pro models, possibly as a slightly cut-down version of the A18 Pro. There is no official confirmation from Apple as to the same.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
