Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Unlock Rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Here are the steps to claim the codes from the website.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Unlock Rewards
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are released regularly so that the players can claim them and win free rewards. The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 3 May, are already here and the players should claim them. Garena Free Fire is a multiplayer battle royale game that has gained enough attention and popularity worldwide. The redeem codes help players win rewards and survive longer in the game. To claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 3 May, one has to visit the official website: reward.ff.garena.com.

It is to be noted that Garena Free Fire has been banned in India, however, Garena Free Fire MAX can still be downloaded and people can play the game in the country.

Players eagerly wait to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes every day.

Garena Free Fire is developed by 111 Dots Studio and the registered players can claim the codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX is an upgraded version of the game, therefore, players find it more interesting.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes List for 3 May

It is time for the players to claim the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday. Here is the list of redeem codes that the players can use to claim the Free Fire rewards and freebies (3 May 2022):

  • B6IY-CTNH-4PV3

  • FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U

  • 22NS-M7UG-SZM7

  • FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

  • FIH8-FS76-F5TR

  • TSAF-Q7B4-N56M

  • FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR

  • F3TE-FCXR-SFEG

  • DM7Z-79JE-A896

  • 4PVB-SRG9-ETBF

  • Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD

  • TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

  • MQJW-NBVH-YAQM

  • WCME-RVCM-USZ9

  • 9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z

  • TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4

  • 6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y

  • CT5D-RFEV-RB45

  • FFGB-VIXS-AI24

  • FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

  • FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

  • NTJY-KHIB-87V6

  • MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22

  • X99T-K56X-DJ4X

  • SARG-886A-V5GR

  • 265R-3F4R-GTB

  • JBIV-87D6-S5WR

  • M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to Claim

Let's take a look at the step-by-step process of claiming the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Tuesday, 3 May:

  • First, go to the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in to your registered account using any of your social media credentials

  • Copy and paste one of the redeem codes from today's list on the text box

  • Click on the confirm option to proceed

  • Click on Ok

  • Once the redemption process is over, the rewards will reach your mail section within 24 hours

It is important to note that the expired Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes do not help in winning rewards in the game. The game releases redeem codes daily so that the players can utilise them.
