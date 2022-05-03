Elon Musk Selects New Twitter CEO to Replace Parag Agrawal: Report

A week after acquiring Twitter for a whopping $44 billion, Elon Musk on Tuesday, 3 May, has lined up a new Chief Executive for the social media company, placing a question mark over current CEO Parag Agrawal’s future at the company, reported Reuters quoting an unnamed source.

Musk has repeatedly in the past stated that he does not have confidence in Twitter’s management, even outlining the same in a securities filing on 14 April.

Parag Agrawal, who was named Twitter's Chief Executive in November, is expected to remain in his role until the sale of the company is through. There is also speculation that other top management might be laid off after the deal is completed.