Jack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO, Parag Agarwal Named His Successor

Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter Inc, has stepped down from his position, he confirmed in a letter posted on his official Twitter account on Monday, 29 November. The board also named Parag Agarwal, the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as the new CEO of the social media company.

Dorsey had co-founded Twitter with Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams in 2006 and served as the CEO of both Twitter and payment firm Square Inc.

"After almost 16 yrs of having a role at our company from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO I decided it's finally time for me to leave," Dorsey said in a statement.