OpenAI Launches GPT-4, the Successor of Popular AI Tool ChatGPT

The new version has the capacity to respond to pictures, which includes providing recipe suggestions from images of ingredients.

It can also write captions and descriptions, and can process upto 25,000 words – around eight times as many as ChatGPT.

Lakhs of people have used ChatGPT since its inception in November 2022.

Popular activities to do using the AI tool include writing songs, poems, computer code and in some cases even helping with homework.