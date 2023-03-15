ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI Launches GPT-4, the Successor of Popular AI Tool ChatGPT

The tool will initially be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who pay $20 every month for premium access.

(This article is a part of 'AI Told You So', a special series by The Quint that takes a closer look at the possibilities unlocked by Artificial Intelligence in various sectors and walks of life, where the technology stands today, and the challenges ahead.)

OpenAI has released GPT-4, the latest version of the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

The new version has the capacity to respond to pictures, which includes providing recipe suggestions from images of ingredients.

It can also write captions and descriptions, and can process upto 25,000 words – around eight times as many as ChatGPT.

Lakhs of people have used ChatGPT since its inception in November 2022.

Popular activities to do using the AI tool include writing songs, poems, computer code and in some cases even helping with homework.

However, there are growing concerns that it could one day take over many jobs that are currently being done by people.
OpenAI had spent six months on safety features for GPT-4, which involved training it on human feedback, according to BBC.

It is already providing the wherewithal for the Bing search platform of Microsoft, which has invested $10 billion in OpenAI.

The company said that GPT-4 has "more advanced reasoning skills" than ChatGPT. For example, it can find available meeting times for three schedules.
(With inputs from BBC.)

Topics:  AI Told You So 

