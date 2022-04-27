Downplaying COVID, 'Misleading' Investors: Musk's Turbulent History on Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion and take it private, has been a prolific user of the platform for over a decade.

He has nearly 85 million followers on the platform with whom he freely shares news, memes, and commentary. He's even expressed interest in buying the platform as early as 2017.

Many of his thoughts around the recent acquisition were also shared on Twitter, including his disdain for the current management and suggestions on how to improve the platform.