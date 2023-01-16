BSNL Recharge Plans 2023: List of All Prepaid Recharge Plans and Offers
BSNL Recharge Plans: Know the latest data plans talk time offers here before you get your recharge.
BSNL comes up with new recharge plans for the benefit of the customers. The plans allow customers to take advantage of unlimited data and talk time features. The telecommunications company has also announced certain welcome offers on new recharge plans for its customers. Under some plans, 4G data is complimentary when you activate your recharge. If you are a BSNL user, you should be aware of the plans and offers because they will help you to save money on recharge.
The BSNL recharge plans and offers are available at various prices so you can easily activate one that suits your budget. The company provides unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network to all customers. Read to know all the details about the plans and offers that are valid now so you can decide on your recharge plan.
Below is the complete list of BSNL recharge plans and offers that you can try if you want to choose a recharge option on a budget.
|BSNL Recharge Price
|Benefits
|Validity
|Plans Name
|Rs.198
|2GB/DAY
|50 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.1,498
|2GB/DAY
|365 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.13
|2GB Data
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.94
|3GB Data
|75 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.48
|5GB Data
|30 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.98
|2GB/DAY
|22 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.198
|2GB/DAY
|50 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.68
|1.5GB/DAY
|14 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.16
|2GB Data
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.98
|Unlimited Data
|22 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.75
|2GB Data
|50 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.56
|10GB Data
|10 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.398
|Unlimited Data
|30 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.98
|2GB/DAY
|22 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.251
|70GB Data
|28 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.56
|10GB Data
|10 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.701
|5GB Data
|90 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.73
|200MB Data
|21 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.139
|4GB Data
|25 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.151
|40GB Data
|28 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.447
|100GB Data
|60 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.56
|10GB Data
|10 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.73
|200MB Data
|21 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.97
|2GB/DAY
|18 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.241
|2.7GB Data
|30 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.29
|500MB
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.56
|10GB
|10 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.19
|2GB
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.447
|50GB
|60 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.19
|2GB
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.31
|150MB
|3 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.447
|100GB
|60 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.16
|2GB
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.27
|150MB
|3 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.33
|200MB
|5 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.241
|2.5GB/DAY Data
|30 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.68
|500MB Data
|28 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.199
|500MB Data
|30 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.1,498
|91GB Data
|365 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.398
|1GB Data
|28 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.10
|7.47 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.50
|39.37 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.100
|81.75 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.220
|220 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.20
|14.95 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.300
|251.24 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.500
|420.73 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.30
|22.42 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.40
|30.90 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.60
|47.85 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.70
|56.32 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.80
|64.80 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.90
|73.27 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.110
|90.22 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.120
|98.69 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.150
|124.12 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.200
|166.49 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.550
|550 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.1,000
|844.46 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.1,100
|1,100 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.2,000
|2,000 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.3,000
|3,000 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.5,000
|4,234.29 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.6,000
|5,081.75 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.200
|164.49 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.500
|500 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.1,000
|1,000 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.5,000
|5,000 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.6,000
|6,000 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.300
|251.23 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.1,000
|844.45 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.6,000
|5,084.75 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.18
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.23
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.27
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.41
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.57
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.19
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.22
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.27
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.41
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.16
|Talktime - NA
|18 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.24
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.18
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.23
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.16
|Talktime - NA
|18 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.65
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.43
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.25
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
BSNL Data Plans 2023: Details
The Rs 198 BSNL data plan offers 2GB of data per day for 50 days to all customers who opt for it. The Rs 13 data vouchers pack offers 2GB data for 1 day to the customers.
The Rs 1,498 data plan offers 2GB per day data for 365 days. Customers can also look at the Rs 94 data vouchers pack that offers 3GB of data for 75 days.
BSNL Talktime Plans 2023
The BSNL Talktime top-up recharge plans start from Rs 10. The lowest recharge plan of Rs 10 offers 7.47 Talktime to customers. The Rs 50 top-up plan offers 39.37 Talktime to all customers who choose the recharge option.
The Rs 100 top-up plan offers 81.75 Talktime to customers. These are some of the Talktime recharge plan options. You will get to know more in the above-mentioned list.
BSNL Recharge Plans 2023: Unlimited Plans
The plans that provide unlimited calls and data are a favourite among most customers. The Rs 108 plan offers unlimited calls to any network plus 1GB per day of data plus 500 SMS. The pack is valid for 28 days from the recharge date.
The Rs 153 BSNL plan offers unlimited calls, 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and free PRBT. This pack is valid for 28 days for all customers. You can take a look at the details on the list.
The 199 plan offers unlimited free calls, 2GB data per day and 100 SMS per day to the users. The pack is valid for 30 days.
