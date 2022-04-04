BSNL Balance Check: USSD Codes to Check Data, SMS, Prepaid Plan Validity
Know which USSD codes to dial to check data, the validity of SIM, and the remaining balance for the BSNL number.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the few telecom operators that have multiple prepaid recharge plans for various circles. This State-owned operator is available in every corner of the country.
Like other telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea, BSNL also allows its members to check talk time and data balance, and grab new offers using USSD codes and its application.
Sometimes, it can get confusing for the users to remember every USSD code for different reasons like remaining total balance, call time, SMS, etc. Therefore, this article will help you know how to check your talk time, balance, data, etc.
Check BSNL Prepaid Main Balance
You only have to dial *123# on the calling app and you will get to know the main balance for your BSNL number. You can also dial *112# and follow the required steps to know the prepaid balance of your BSNL number.
The operator also allows its customers to check their balances via SMS. You just have to send 'BAL' on 123 and you will know the remaining balance for your BSNL number.
BSNL users can also download the app from the play store or Apple store and check the balance on the app easily.
BSNL Enquiry Codes
There are different USSD codes to check data balance, main balance, or more for your BSNL numbers.
You can dial *123*6# or *123*10# to check your balance for 2G or 3G data.
You can dial *124# to check the balance for 4G numbers. BSNL provides a 4G network in limited areas.
You can also dial *124*2# to check the net balance for your BSNL number.
One can dial *123*8# to check the nighttime data balance for the BSNL number.
You can dial *123*1# to check SIM validity which shows the remaining balance along with the validity of your BSNL number. This can also be checked on the application.
BSNL SMS Balance: Use These USSD Codes
All you need to do is dial any of the below-mentioned USSD codes to know about your remaining SMS pack balance.
*123*1#
*123*5#
*125#
*123*2#
List of All BSNL USSD Codes
|USSD Codes
|Features
|*123# or *124*1#
|Check main balance
|*124*2# *123*10# or *123*1# or *123*6#
|Check net balance
|*999#
|Find sim card number
|*444#
|check prepaid offers
|*124#5#
|plan voucher
|*102# or *124*8# or *124*5#
|Active Prepaid plan
|*124*10#
|check video call balance
|*123#
|check validity
|*102#
|check last call charge detail
|*123*5# or *123*6#
|check network call
|*123*2#
|minutes balance
|*8888#
|number check
|*123*4#
|check FCR on net balance
