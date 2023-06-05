Apple WWDC 2023 Today: Know When and How To Watch the Live Streaming Online Here

The greatest event of Apple, WWDC 2023, will happen today and it will launch new hardware and software on Monday, 5 June. The event is set to take place soon and interested customers are already excited. They are waiting to know the latest details, the new launches, and all the updates from the popular company. This edition is likely to be special for the loyal customers of Apple. We have all the latest important announcements for you.
The Apple WWDC 2023 event on Monday, will not only launch new hardware but also announce new software. Therefore, it is one of the most special events. The company will talk about the features and capabilities of iOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14 to loyal customers across the world. It is important to keep a close eye on the event.
It is important to note that the Worldwide Developers Conference will be formally held from 5 June to 9 June, similar to the previous three years. The event is decided to take place completely online and customers can watch the live streaming on the scheduled dates.
Apple WWDC 2023: Details
As per the latest official details, Apple will conduct a keynote event today, Monday, 5 June. It will introduce its new hardware and software during the Apple WWDC 2023 keynote.
The event will take place online, however, a few students and developers are invited to be a part of it, at Apple Park. During the keynote event, the company will launch new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.
The highlight of the event is the debut of the long-awaited AR/VR mixed-reality headset and the launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air.
Apple WWDC 2023: Date and Time
The Apple WWDC 2023 will take place from 5 June to 9 June, at Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The keynote program will start at 10 am PDT, on 5 June. The event will begin with a keynote presentation of Apple's journey followed by new launches of the company.
The Platforms State of the Union will provide a proper view of the new technologies and updates for developers at 1:30 pm PDT, which is 2 am IST.
Apple WWDC 2023: Live Streaming Details
One can watch the online live streaming of the Apple WWDC 2023 on its official YouTube channel. You can also watch it on the official website of Apple through Safari or Chrome browsers.
It is important to note that the Apple keynote will be live streamed at 10 am PDT on 5 June and 10:30 pm IST.
(Written with inputs from Live Mint.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)