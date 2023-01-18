Apple Unveils MacBook Pro With M2 Pro and M2 Max: Know Details and Price Here

Apple officially announced the 2023 editions of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch.

The popular company also announced the Mac mini with the new Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. As per the latest official details available right now, the MacBooks will get updated connectivity options and the Mac mini will have a lower starting price so people can afford it.

The devices can now be configured with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and they claim to offer up to 20% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU performance.

