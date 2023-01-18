Apple Unveils MacBook Pro With M2 Pro and M2 Max: Know Details and Price Here
Apple MacBook Pro announced recently: Know the features of M2 Pro and M2 Max here.
Apple officially announced the 2023 editions of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch.
The popular company also announced the Mac mini with the new Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. As per the latest official details available right now, the MacBooks will get updated connectivity options and the Mac mini will have a lower starting price so people can afford it.
People should take note of the latest details about these devices that are announced by the company, Apple.
The devices can now be configured with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and they claim to offer up to 20% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU performance.
Keep reading to know the latest details about the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch:
Apple M2 Pro and M2: Specifications
The Apple M2 Pro will be available with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU or 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, as per the latest details. The M2 Max will have the option of being configured in either a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU or a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU.
The new processor also brings updated unified memory configurations to the customers. The M2 Pro offers 16GB and 32GB options while the M2 Max offers 32GB, 64GB, and 96GB options.
One can configure the built-in flash storage from 512GB to 8TB. It is important to note that 16GB memory and 512GB storage are standard on the cheapest model.
The new processors have also increased the battery life of the 2023 models. The 14-inch model allows 18 hours of video playback along with 12 hours of wireless web browsing.
The 16-inch model, on the other hand, allows 22 hours of video playback and 15 hours of wireless web browsing. The new MacBook Pro models also have improved connectivity options for the users.
Apple MacBook Pro: Price
When it comes to the price, the MacBook Pro 14-inch can be bought for $1999, $2499, and $3099 variants.
The 16-inch can be bought in $2499, $2699, and $3499 variants. It is important to note that all models can be configured in all options by visiting the Apple store online.
To know more, you can check the Apple website or go through the latest announcements.
