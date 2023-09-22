New iPhone 15 Hits Retail Stores in India, But Here's the Fastest Way To Get It

Quick commerce company Blinkit is teaming up with Apple reseller Unicorn to deliver the latest model of the iPhone "within minutes".
The specifics: Users can order the newly launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as long as they're in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, or Delhi-NCR, according to the Zomato-owned company.
Last year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro were made available for order on Blinkit post-launch day.
Flip side: The iPhone 15 and its variants also hit Apple's retail stores in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and Delhi's Saket, where lines snaked out the building on Friday, 22 September.
The all-new Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods with a USB Type-C port (as opposed to the signature lightning port) are reportedly on sale as well.
Customers stand in a queue outside an Apple retail store as the newly launched iPhone 15 series goes on sale in India, at BKC in Mumbai on Friday, 22 September.
(Photo: PTI)
Customers pose for photos with their new Apple iPhones at Select City Walk mall, at Saket in New Delhi on Friday, 22 September.
(Photo: PTI)
A customer poses for photos with his new Apple iPhone at Select City Walk mall at Saket in New Delhi on Friday, 22 September.
(Photo: PTI)
Why it matters: For the first time in Apple's history, the made-in-India units of the iPhone 15 were made available for purchase in the country on the global launch day. Earlier, iPhones would become available for purchase here only after a six-week gap.
Made-in-India iPhone 15s will also be shipped to other parts of the world at the same time as made-in-China units.
Yes, but: There is no preferential pricing for locally made iPhone 15s in India.
The damage: When it comes to pricing, the base iPhone 15 model with 128GB storage is available at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The iPhone 15 Plus is priced at Rs 89,900.
The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900 and the tweaked AirPods come with a price tag of Rs 20,900.
The iPhone 15 series saw a 25 percent surge in pre-bookings from India, in comparison with the earlier iPhone 14 series, according to a report by Economic Times.
Know more: Apple has been assembling existing generations of iPhones in India since 2017 and started manufacturing the smartphone here from 2020.
Currently, only seven percent of iPhones are made in India but the company wants to ramp up production to 25 percent by 2025.
Apple contractor Foxconn Group had started assembling the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at its plant in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur from August.
