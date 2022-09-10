Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Launch on 12 September: Check Latest Details Here
Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 launch: The launch of the updates is scheduled to take place on 12 September 2022.
Apple is ready to announce the iOS 16 update for its smartphones on 12 September. It is also gearing up to launch the next watchOS update on the same date. The new software for Apple’s iPhone series will come with numerous features. Some of these features were a part of the iOS 16 beta builds. They include a new lock screen, improved Focus Mode, and other changes.
The Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 updates will be revealed on 12 September. We have all the necessary details about the new changes and features that you might want to know about the update before the launch. Keep reading further to know more.
Apple iOS 16: Everything You Need To Know
Let's take a look at the features of the Apple iOS 16 update
Message: Apple will let you edit or undo messages that you have already sent on iMessage. Users will have 15 minutes to change or delete the message they have sent.
Deleted messages will also be recoverable for up to 30 days and users can mark opened conversations as unread in this feature.
New Maps: Apple has made changes to the Maps application, which now displays several parameters such as speed, the temperature of the vehicle, and other details.
You can also add multiple stops to your route just like you could with Google Maps and check public transport fares. Apple Maps will be equipped with new 3D-like visuals and better integration with CarPlay.
Improved lock screen: Apple's redesigned lock screen is equipped with support for widgets and customisable fonts.
It also supports a new expanded view for notifications that lets you see more information from the lock screen. The Live Activities feature on the lock screen allows users to check scores and track food deliveries from their lock screens.
Apple Pay Later: Apple Pay Later allows iOS 16 users to divide the cost of Apple Pay purchases into four payments. It does not levy any extra charges. These payments can be repaid one at a time.
Apple watchOS 9: Features
Apple revealed that watchOS 9 introduces new changes to the fitness tracking features and adds more metrics for elements like heart rate and elevation data.
The update supports multi-sport activities and 'Fitness Plus'. Apple's subscription-based workout app is getting brand-new changes to support activities like rowing, cycling, etc.
These are all the latest details we have on the Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 update that will be launched soon.
