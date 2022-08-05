Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Sale Live for Prime Members; Check Offers
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Sale is live for the prime members today, on Friday, 5 August 2022.
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale is officially going to go live on Saturday, 6 August 2022. The sale will go on till 10 August 2022 as per the official details. It is important to note that the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale is already live for the Prime members today, on Friday, 5 August 2022. The five-day sale is going to officially begin for others at midnight tonight. Prime members can go through the discounts and offers on popular devices.
Apart from discounts, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale also includes various exchange offers, payment offers, and additional discounts on popular smartphone devices, electronics, Amazon devices, etc. Amazon prime members should take a look at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 discounts and offers. They can grab devices at lower rates during the sale.
Here are a few smartphones and electronic devices that are on discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022. Interested buyers should take a look at the details before the sale starts for all on 6 August 2022.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers and Deals on Smartphones
Apple iPhone 13 128 GB
During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale, the Apple iPhone 13 128 GB variant will be available at Rs 68,900 for all buyers. All the colour variants will be available at the same discounted price. The real price of the iPhone 13 model is Rs 79,900.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, 8GB+128GB smartphone variant will be available at Rs 30,990 at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022. As per the latest official details, the e-commerce platform will also provide an exchange offer of Rs 13,050 to the buyers.
Customers with a State Bank of India credit card will be eligible for an additional 10 percent discount.
Realme Narzo 50 5G
The Realme Narzo 50 5G smartphone model will be available at Rs 15,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022. Customers with an SBI credit card will receive an additional discount of Rs 1,500.
Buyers can also avail the exchange offers that the e-commerce platform is providing during the sale.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Offers and Deals on Electronic Devices
OnePlus U Series 65-inch 4K smart Android TV
The OnePlus U Series 65-inch 4K smart Android TV will be available at Rs 61,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022.
The real price of the smart TV is Rs 69,999. Buyers can also avail other offers and discounts on the electronic device during the sale this week.
HP Chromebook 11a
The HP Chromebook 11a is going to be available at Rs 17,990 at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale. The MRP of the laptop is Rs 26,663.
You can provide an older machine and receive another exchange discount of Rs 13,800. There are other offers as well that one can avail of at the sale.
