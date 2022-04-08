ADVERTISEMENT

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Launched: Check Price in India and Specifications

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 version sale will begin from 11 April in India.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India</p></div>
i

Wearable technology developer Amazfit has revealed the new version of its popular smartwatch Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. The smartwatch is a successor of GTS 2 Mini, which was launched last year in India.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 version is scheduled to go on sale in India from Monday, 11 April 2022.
Also Read

Are SpO2 Smartwatches The Best Alternative to Pulse Oximeters?

Are SpO2 Smartwatches The Best Alternative to Pulse Oximeters?

Here are some details about price and specifications of the new version of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 Version: Price in India and Offers

The new version of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs 5,999 in India. However, the company website also mentions that the smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of Rs 4,999, on the launch day i.e. 11 April 2022.

The new version is priced Rs 1,000 lesser than the last year's version, which was available at a price of Rs 6,999.

Also Read

Smart Shoes vs Fitness App vs Smartwatch: The Best Option For You?

Smart Shoes vs Fitness App vs Smartwatch: The Best Option For You?

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 Version: Specifications and Features

  • Amazfit GTS 2 Mini new version smartwatch comes with a square-shaped dial which sports a AMOLED display of 1.55-inch.

  • The watch body is made up of aluminum alloy, with bottom shell of plastic.

  • It features one button and has a waterproofing grade of 5 ATM.

  • Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 version houses a 220mAh battery which is supported by a charging base. It takes around two hours to charge fully.

  • Other features include acceleration sensor, gyroscope sensor, Bluetooth, etc.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×