Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Launched: Check Price in India and Specifications

The new version of Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch has been launched at a price of Rs 5,999 in India. However, the company website also mentions that the smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of Rs 4,999, on the launch day i.e. 11 April 2022.

The new version is priced Rs 1,000 lesser than the last year's version, which was available at a price of Rs 6,999.