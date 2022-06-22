Realme GT Neo 3T in India: Launch Date, Price, Specifications, and Other Details

The Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to be launched in India soon. As of now, there is no official notification or confirmation about when the Realme GT Neo 3T will be launched in India. But many reports suggest that Realme GT Neo 3T will be available in India anytime soon, probably in the last week of June or early July.

Realme GT Neo 3, along with Realme GT Neo 3T, was recently launched in the global market and is now all set to hit Indian markets anytime soon. As of now there are just speculations about the Realme GT Neo 3T launch in India. The exact date will be confirmed by the Realme company itself.