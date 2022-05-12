Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications Leaked, Launch Expected Soon
Here are some specification details about Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone.
Realme is reportedly working on its new smartphone Realme GT Neo 3T. However, launch date of the same is yet to be revealed by the company.
Recently, Realme GT Neo 3T was spotted on certification website Geekbench by My Smart Price, suggesting some of its specifications. Moreover, notable tipster Mukul Sharma has also leaked specifications of Realme GT Neo 3T smartphones.
Realme GT Neo 3T is an additional variant of Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched last month in India.
Realme GT Neo 3T: Specifications
Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor which is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
In terms of camera, Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to sport a 50MP triple-rear camera setup paired with a 16MP selfie camera.
The smartphone is expected to be available in White and Black colour.
Realme GT Neo 3T is said to run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS.
Information about Realme GT Neo 3T price in India is yet to be revealed.
