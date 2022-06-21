OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launch in India: Expected Price and Specifications Tipped
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launch in India: The Chinese smartphone is expected to be available in two colours in India.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC made its debut in select global markets last month, in May 2022. Now, a new leak suggests that the Chinese smartphone brand is ready to launch the handset in India on 27 June 2022. It is important to note that price details of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in the country have been tipped alongside. People in India should know the features and price of the brand new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with up to 256GB of onboard storage, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. These features are the major highlights of the Chinese smartphone that is likely to launch in India soon, on 27 June.
While we are aware of the expected launch date of the smartphone in India, it is also important to know the price. The price of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India has been leaked along with the launch date.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Leaked Price Details in India
As per the latest reports, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is all set to be launched on 27 June 2022 and it will cost Rs 28,999 for the base variant, which is 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.
There is another variant that is the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is said to cost Rs 31,999 as per the latest details. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available in two colour options that include Grey Shadow and Jade Fog.
It is also important to note that OnePlus is expected to provide a cashback of Rs 4,000 if one purchase via select bank cards. The sale of the Chinese smartphone is said to officially start between 3 July 2022 to 5 July 2022.
However, it is important to note that OnePlus has not revealed any information regarding the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India yet.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India: Expected Specifications
When we talk about the specifications, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Indian variant is expected to be similar to the global variant. The global smartphone runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.
The display of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is equipped with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For more details, one has to wait for the launch to take place in India, which is most likely on 27 June 2022.
