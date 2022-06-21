OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launch in India: Expected Price and Specifications Tipped

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC made its debut in select global markets last month, in May 2022. Now, a new leak suggests that the Chinese smartphone brand is ready to launch the handset in India on 27 June 2022. It is important to note that price details of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in the country have been tipped alongside. People in India should know the features and price of the brand new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with up to 256GB of onboard storage, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery. These features are the major highlights of the Chinese smartphone that is likely to launch in India soon, on 27 June.