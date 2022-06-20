India's Biggest Crypto Scam Is Bigger Than Expected, Could Affect 1 Lakh People

The sheer scale of the GainBitcoin cryptocurrency scam that rocked the nation some time back is turning out to be way bigger than previously thought, with reports suggesting that around one lakh victims may have lost more than Rs 1 trillion in the scam.

A total of 40 FIRs were registered by victims (more than 13 FIRs in Maharashtra alone), and a large number of people from other states may have also lost their hard-earned savings in the GainBitcoin scam.