Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Launch Date, Time, Booking, and Specification Details
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: The smartphones are set to launch on Wednesday, 1 February 2023.
Samsung is getting ready to unveil its latest Galaxy S series phones on 1 February 2023. The South Korean company has set a launch event at 11:30 pm on Wednesday, 1 February, where it is planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The upcoming series that is scheduled to make its debut soon will include three models – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Interested buyers must take note of the launch date and time.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch event is officially confirmed by the company. Interested buyers will get to know more about the specifications and prices of the smartphones after the launch takes place on the scheduled date which is 1 February. People are extremely excited to know about the upcoming smartphone models that are set to launch soon.
Here is everything you should know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series which includes Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones are confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to be the high-end smartphone under the series.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be furnished with a 6.8-inch big display. The handset is expected to offer a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 200MP main camera.
The device is also likely to have a 40MP camera for selfies. It is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery. These are the details we have about the ultra model.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus are likely to be equipped with a 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch display, respectively. All three smartphones in the upcoming series will have an AMOLED display.
It is also important to note that the Galaxy S23 smartphones are likely to be equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. One must know these details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Pre-Booking Details
The pre-booking for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has already started in India. One can pre-order their favourite model via the official website of Samsung India. Pre-booking is also available in Samsung's exclusive stores and Amazon.
These are the important details that one should note before the launch takes place on Wednesday.
