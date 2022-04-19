Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch Date in India Announced: Expected Price and Specs
Know all about the specs here.
Samsung is ready to launch its next smartphone in the Galaxy M series in India very soon.
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is all set to launch in India on 22 April 2022, according to Samsung.
The brand new smartphone by Samsung had been announced in Vietnam last month, in March 2022.
The possible storage variants and the colour options of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M53 5G that will soon be available in India have been leaked.
According to the leaked information, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will be available in two storage configurations with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
It is to be noted that the two storage options are slated to be 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.
The smartphone is expected to be available in two colours in India, green and blue.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Expected Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G that will launch in India is expected to have the same features as the one that made its debut in Vietnam.
The brand new smartphone by Samsung will come with a 120Hz sAMOLED display, Dimensity 900 SoC, 5,000mAH battery, and with no charger inside the box.
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G that will launch in India on 22 April 2022 will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The display will also have a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.
The chipset is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 25GB of internal memory. The smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000mAH battery with support for 25W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will have a quad-camera set up with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro and depth sensor pair.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Expected Price in India
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in India.
However, this is not the exact amount as Samsung has not made any official announcements about the rate in India.
To know more about the price and the features of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, one has to keep an eye on the launch in India that will take place on 22 April 2022.
