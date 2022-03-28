Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Launch Date in India Announced: Check Specifications Here
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G product page has already gone live on Samsung India's website.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on Saturday, 02 April 2022. The upcoming smartphone will be an addition to Samsung's very popular 'M' lineup smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G product page has already gone live on Samsung India's website. Moreover, a dedicate page for the same has also gone live on Amazon India website.
The launch event of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will begin at 12 pm on Saturday. Interested viewers can live stream the launch on the official YouTube channel of Samsung India.
The product pages of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G on samsung.com and amazon.in reveal some of the specifications of the smartphone. However, no official information has been released about the price of the smartphone in India.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 5nm Octa-core processor which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. As per a previous report, it is expected to house Exynos 1280 processor.
The smartphone is powered by 6,000mAh battery which is supported by 25W USB Type C Fast Charging. It also supports reverse charging.
According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to sport a quad-rear camera setup. It may include 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. At the front, it may house an 8MP selfie camera. The selfie camera is expected to be of 8MP.
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is expected to run Android 12 OneUI 4.1 Operating System.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and other smartphones.
