Redmi K60 Series to Launch Before the End of 2022: Know Details and Specs Here

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to launch the K60 series before the end of 2022. The Redmi K60 series is the successor to the Redmi K50 lineup and it has been subjected to several leaks ahead of its launch in China. Now, it is expected that the Redmi K60 series will launch before 2022 ends. Earlier, it was said that the K60 series would launch in January 2023. To know the official release date of the series one has to stay alert.

The Redmi K60 series will include the Redmi K60, the Redmi K60 Pro, and the Redmi K60E. Even though the popular smartphone company has not released a launch date, a post on Weibo suggests that the Redmi K60 series is gearing up to debut in China in late December. Keep an eye on the announcements.