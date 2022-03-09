Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ To Be Launched Today in India: Details Here

Redmi India is all set to launch its two phones and smartwatch on Wednesday, 9 March. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G, and Redmi Watch 2 Lite will be introduced at an event in Bengaluru.

Note 11 Pro will have 4G connectivity, whereas Note 11 Pro+ will have 5G. The other similar features may include:

120Hz AMOLED display

108-megapixel rear cameras

67W fast charging support

Redmi has launched various phones in its Note 11 series in the past, like Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, and Note 11T 5G.

It is obvious that the Pro phones will have better features than the normal Redmi phones. Let's know more about the price and features of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.