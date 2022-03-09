Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ To Be Launched Today in India: Details Here
Check out the expected prices of different variants of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series and their features.
Redmi India is all set to launch its two phones and smartwatch on Wednesday, 9 March. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G, and Redmi Watch 2 Lite will be introduced at an event in Bengaluru.
Note 11 Pro will have 4G connectivity, whereas Note 11 Pro+ will have 5G. The other similar features may include:
120Hz AMOLED display
108-megapixel rear cameras
67W fast charging support
Redmi has launched various phones in its Note 11 series in the past, like Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, and Note 11T 5G.
It is obvious that the Pro phones will have better features than the normal Redmi phones. Let's know more about the price and features of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.
Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ To Be Launched Today: Expected Price
The starting price of Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to be Rs 16,999 for the base variant, which has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is expected to be priced at Rs 18,999.
The starting price of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is expected to be Rs 21,999 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will cost you Rs 23,999.
Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ To Be Launched Today: Livestream
The livestreaming for the launch event of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is expected to start at 12:30 PM IST and it can easily be watched on the official website or YouTube channel of Redmi India.
Their social media handles will also keep updating about the phones and the launch event.
Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+: Features and Specs
A few common features in both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are:
6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display
Screen resolution of 2400x1080 pixels
Support for 120Hz refresh rate
5,000mAh battery with support of 67W SonicCharge 3.0. (0 to 100 percent in 15 minutes)
Triple rear cameras with a 108-megapixel main sensor
8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor
2-megapixel macro sensor
16-megapixel selfie camera.
Liquid cooling
Stereo speakers
Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G might have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, whereas the Note 11 Pro might have a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.
