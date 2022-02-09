Redmi Note 11, Note 11S Launch: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specs

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It is likely to be paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage option.

The device is expected to come with 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with 90Hz refresh rate.

The global variant of Redmi Note 11 sports a quad-rear camera setup. It includes 50MP wide angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. At the front it houses a 13MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 11 smartphone is powered by 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging.

The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 operating system (OS).