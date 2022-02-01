Redmi Note 11 to Launch With Redmi Note 11s on 9 Feb in India: Price and Specs
Redmi Note 11 launch was announced by Xiaomi's VP Manu Kumar Jain.
Chinese tech company Xiaomi has announced that it will launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11 in India on 9 February 2022. Earlier, the company announced the launch of Redmi Note 11S in India on 9 February.
Redmi Note 11 series was launched globally in the month of January 2022.
Both Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S will be an addition to the company's already popular 'Note' series. It included Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphones.
Redmi, however, has not conformed whether it will launch the entire Redmi Note 11 series in India on 9 February or just Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S.
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S: Price in India
According to a recent leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, Redmi Note 11 is expected to cost Rs 13,999 or Rs 14,499, while Redmi Note 11S is expected to be available at a price of Rs 16,999 or Rs 17,499.
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S: Specifications
Full specifications of Indian variants of Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S are yet to be revealed. However, they are likely to be similar to global variants. Here are the details of the same:
Redmi Note 11
Redmi Note 11 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with up to 90Hz refresh rate
It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor
In terms of camera, it house a quad-rear camera setup. It includes 50MP wide angle camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. At the front it sports 13MP selfie camera.
The smartphone is powered by 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging.
The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 operating system (OS).
Redmi Note 11 comes in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB storage variants.
Redmi Note 11S
Redmi Note 11S smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay with refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz.
It comes with quad-camera setup, which includes 108MP wide camera, 8MP ultra wide camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors. At the front, the device sports a 16MP selfie camera.
The device comes with by MediaTek Helio G96 processor.
Redmi Note 11S is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging.
It comes with MIUI 13 based on Android 11 OS.
Redmi Note 11S is available in 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB storage variants.
