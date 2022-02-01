Redmi Note 11 to Launch With Redmi Note 11s on 9 Feb in India: Price and Specs

Chinese tech company Xiaomi has announced that it will launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11 in India on 9 February 2022. Earlier, the company announced the launch of Redmi Note 11S in India on 9 February.

Redmi Note 11 series was launched globally in the month of January 2022.

Both Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S will be an addition to the company's already popular 'Note' series. It included Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphones.