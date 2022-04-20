Realme Q5 Pro Launch to Take Place Today, Check Features and Expected Price
Realme Q5 Pro: Everything you need to know about the features and prices.
The Realme Q5 Pro is expected to make its debut on Wednesday, 20 April 2022.
Realme teased the launch of the new Realme Q5 series phone through Weibo.
The company has also shared a poster on the Chinese microblogging platform exposing the brand new smartphone's design and rear camera module.
It is to be noted that the Realme Q5 Pro is expected to come alongside the vanilla Realme Q5 and Realme Q5i.
The Realme Q5 Pro is set to launch on Wednesday, 20 April, and the launch event is set to be held in China. The company has shared all the details about the launch event via a teaser poster on Weibo.
The poster also states that the Realme Q5 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash.
As the launch of the Realme Q5 Pro is expected to take place on 20 April, let's take a look at a few features and the price of the brand new smartphone.
Realme Q5 Pro Expected Specifications
The Realme Q5 Pro might have an Android 12 operating system and 8GB of RAM. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core chipset with the codename 'Kona'.
As per previous leaks, Realme Q5 Pro could feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The brand new smartphone model is also expected to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery.
It is also to be noted that the Realme Q5 series might succeed the Realme Q3 series which was launched in April 2021.
To know more about the Realme Q5 Pro specifications, one has to keep an eye on the launch event to be held on Wednesday, 20 April.
Realme Q5 Pro Expected Price in India
The Realme Q5 Pro is expected to start at a price of CNY 1,799 which is Rs 21,500 in India for the 6GB+128GB variant.
The Realme Q5 Pro 8GB+128GB variant is expected to start at Rs 26,200 in India.
While the launch of the Realme Q5 Pro is taking place on Wednesday, 20 April, in China, they are expected to go on sale next week.
