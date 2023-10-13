ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

OnePlus Open Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specifications, and Price

OnePlus Open will be launched on Thursday, 19 October 2023 at 7:30 pm IST in Mumbai.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
OnePlus Open Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specifications, and Price
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Tech giant OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch of its first ever foldable smartphone 'OnePlus Open'. According to the teasers released by the company, OnePlus Open will hit the global markets on 19th October 2023. Prior to the main launch event, interested customers can pre-book the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone from the official website to enjoy the benefits and offers. According to reports, the forthcoming OnePlus Open will be unveiled with two color variants including Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black.

As of now, the company has not revealed any details about the features, specification, and price of the OnePlus Open Foldable handset. However, several leaks and rumours have been doing rounds on the internet from quite a long time now. Let us read about the expected features and specs of OnePlus Open below.

Also Read

iQOO 12 Tipped To Launch in India Soon: Rumoured Specifications and Price Here

iQOO 12 Tipped To Launch in India Soon: Rumoured Specifications and Price Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

OnePlus Open Launch Date in India

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone will be launched in India on Thursday, 19 October 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

OnePlus Open Launch Time in India

OnePlus Open foldable handset will be launched in Mumbai at 7:30 pm IST.

Also Read

Oppo Find N3 Flip Price & Specs Leaked Ahead Of Its Launch In India Tomorrow

Oppo Find N3 Flip Price & Specs Leaked Ahead Of Its Launch In India Tomorrow
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

OnePlus Open Price in India

The company has not revealed the exact price of OnePlus Open yet. However, as per some leaks, the foldable smartphone may be sold around Rs 1,41,412 in India.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

OnePlus Open: Features and Specifications (Rumoured)

The exact features and specifications of OnePlus Open are not known yet. Following are some of the rumoured ones.

  • A 7.82-inch OLED screen along with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

  • Powered by  Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

  • A huge circular camera island on the rear side for optics including 48 MP main camera, 48 MP  ultrawide camera, and a 64 MP 3x optical zoom camera.

  • 6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage.

  • The smartphone will run on Android 13 OS.

  • 4,805mAh battery with 100 W fast charging support.

Also Read

Vivo Y200 India Launch Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Vivo Y200 India Launch Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  OnePlus   OnePlus Foldable 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×