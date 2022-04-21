OnePlus Ace To Debut Today, Check Out Launch Time and Features
OnePlus Ace launch today: Find out the launch time and where to watch the event.
OnePlus is ready to launch its first Dimensity 8100-powered device in April 2022.
As per the latest details, the OnePlus Ace is all set to make its debut on Thursday, 21 April 2022. OnePlus has decided to conduct the launch event of the OnePlus Ace online.
It is to be noted that the OnePlus Ace is completely ready to be officially released in the market on 21 April 2022.
The OnePlus Ace is set to make its debut at 7:00 pm according to China time.
As per the Indian time, the brand new OnePlus model will be released a 4:30 pm IST.
The ones who want to watch the OnePlus Ace launch event should note that the event will be streamed on the official Weibo page of OnePlus.
The launch event of the OnePlus Ace will take place on Thursday, 21 April 2022 online.
The brand new device by OnePlus will be available in two colours – Black and Blue. The smartphone is expected to arrive in the mid-range segment.
OnePlus Ace Launch Today: Specifications
The OnePlus Ace is expected to come with a similar design as the Realme GT Neo 3. However, the smartphone will definitely have certain tweaks.
OnePlus Ace will be equipped with a flat-edged frame having rounded corners.
The device by OnePlus will feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to be an E4 AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support.
The smartphone will be equipped with a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup at the rear.
The primary sensor of the OnePlus Ace will be a Sony IMX766 unit and the secondary sensor is a Sony IMX355 unit.
The phone will feature a 16MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K33P9SP unit in the front.
OnePlus Ace will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.
The phone is also confirmed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with whopping 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
These are a few specifications of the OnePlus Ace that is ready to make its debut on 21 April 2022.
