OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Launch Date Revealed: Expected Price in India, Specs
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be an affordable variant of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone is expected to launch in India on 28 April 2022.
The information about the launch has been revealed through OnePlus' teaser for its upcoming event on 28 April. The event has been titled 'More Power to You'. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 07 pm IST.
OnePlus is also expected to launch its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds along with OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be an affordable variant of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which was launched in February 2022.
Here are the price and specification details of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Expected Price in India
Price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone is yet to be announced by the company. However, as per a report by Gadgets360, the smartphone is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 20,000.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Expected Specifications
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor which is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone is expected to house a triple-rear camera setup. It may include a 64MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP mono camera. At the front, it is expected to feature a 16MP selfie camera.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is rumored to be powered by 5,000mAh battery.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and other smartphones.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.