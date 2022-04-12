OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Launch Date Revealed: Expected Price in India, Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone is expected to launch in India on 28 April 2022.

The information about the launch has been revealed through OnePlus' teaser for its upcoming event on 28 April. The event has been titled 'More Power to You'. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 07 pm IST.

OnePlus is also expected to launch its new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds along with OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.