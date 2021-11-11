OnePlus 10 Pro Price and Specifications Leaked, Check Details

Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly working on its new smartphone series OnePlus 10. A new leak has revealed specification and high-quality renders of OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) revealed the some specifications on twitter, in collaboration with Zouton, an online publishing platform.

"I'm back from the Future again, this time with the very first and early look at the #OnePlus10Pro in form of stunning 5K renders!", Steve tweeted.