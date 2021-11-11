OnePlus 10 Pro Price and Specifications Leaked, Check Details
OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be priced around $ 1,069.
Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly working on its new smartphone series OnePlus 10. A new leak has revealed specification and high-quality renders of OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.
Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) revealed the some specifications on twitter, in collaboration with Zouton, an online publishing platform.
"I'm back from the Future again, this time with the very first and early look at the #OnePlus10Pro in form of stunning 5K renders!", Steve tweeted.
OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected Price
According to Zouton, OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be priced around $1,069. The website further stated that the smartphone is likely to launch in US, Canadian and other markets in first half of 2022.
However, the company has not revelaed any information about price or launch date of OnePlus 10 series.
OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected Specifications
OnePlus 10 Pro expected to come with 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.
The smartphone is expected to sport 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery.
Recently, OnePlus also launched OnePlus 9RT in China. It is available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage variants.
OnePlus 9RT is also expected to launch soon in India.
