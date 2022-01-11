OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Today: Check Expected Specifications

OnePlus is all set to launch its new smartphones OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro in China on Tuesday, 11 January 2022.

The company has already activated the support page of OnePlus 10 Pro on its India website. The page reads 'Stay Tuned' but does not reveal the launch date of OnePlus 10 Pro in India.

Here's everything we know about the smartphone ahead of its launch.