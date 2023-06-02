Motorola Razr 40 & Razr 40 Ultra Launched in China: Know Price Range and Specs

Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra were recently launched in China, on Thursday, 1 June. The brand-new foldable smartphones are supported by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs, as per the latest details. Interested buyers are excited to know about the specifications and price range of the Motorola Razr smartphone, which launched recently. We have all the latest details for you after the launch event took place on Thursday. Keep reading till the end to know the details.

Both, Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are equipped with 144Hz 6.9-inch OLED LTPO inner folding panel. The specifications and design details are confirmed after the launch event in China. Interested people should take note of the official details before getting their hands on them. The price range was also announced during the launch on Thursday.