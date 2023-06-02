Motorola Razr 40 & Razr 40 Ultra Launched in China: Know Price Range and Specs

Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra were recently launched in China, on Thursday, 1 June. The brand-new foldable smartphones are supported by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs, as per the latest details. Interested buyers are excited to know about the specifications and price range of the Motorola Razr smartphone, which launched recently. We have all the latest details for you after the launch event took place on Thursday. Keep reading till the end to know the details.
Both, Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra are equipped with 144Hz 6.9-inch OLED LTPO inner folding panel. The specifications and design details are confirmed after the launch event in China. Interested people should take note of the official details before getting their hands on them. The price range was also announced during the launch on Thursday.
Let's take a proper look at the Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications and price details here. Read all the important details mentioned here to know more about the two new smartphones launched by the Lenovo-owned company.
Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra: Price Range
As per the latest details, the price range of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra starts at CNY 5,699, which is roughly Rs 66,000. This is the price for the 8GB + 256GB variant.
The price for the 12GB + 512GB model is CNY 6,399, which is roughly Rs 74,200. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available in Fengya Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Magenta shades.
The price of the Motorola Razr 40 begins at CNY 3,999, which is approximately Rs 46,000 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The price range for the 8GB + 256GB variant is CNY 4,299, which is roughly Rs 49,000.
The starting range for the 12GB + 256GB variant is CNY 4,699, which is roughly Rs 54,500. These are the price details we have for the two smartphones.
Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Specifications
The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra operates on Android 13 and flaunts a 6.9-inch foldable pOLED display. It has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness, as per official details. The display is supported by HDR10+.
The smartphone has a 3.6-inch pOLED outer cover display paired with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is important to note that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is supported by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with Adreno730 GPU and 12GB of RAM. The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup.
The Motorola Razr 40 shares the same software. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.
These are the specification details we have. To know more, you must check out the smartphones online.
(Written with inputs from NDTV Gadgets 360.)
