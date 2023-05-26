Vivo S17 Series Specifications Spotted on China’s TENAA Site; Know the Details

The Vivo S17 series is confirmed to launch in China very soon. As per the latest media reports, the Vivo S17 series will make its debut in China on 31 May 2023. The series was earlier expected to include the basic Vivo S17 and the Vivo S17 Pro. A recent report states that the brand-new Vivo S17t model could also be revealed at the same time. One should take note of the latest announcements and updates to stay updated.

A design render of the Vivo S17 Pro was spotted in a recent report. The popular company recently revealed the Vivo S17e model which is supported by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and backed by a 4,600mAh battery. The battery supports 66W fast charging. Now, interested buyers are excited to know about the Vivo S17 series launch in China.