Vivo S17 Series Specifications Spotted on China’s TENAA Site; Know the Details

The Vivo S17 series is confirmed to launch in China very soon. As per the latest media reports, the Vivo S17 series will make its debut in China on 31 May 2023. The series was earlier expected to include the basic Vivo S17 and the Vivo S17 Pro. A recent report states that the brand-new Vivo S17t model could also be revealed at the same time. One should take note of the latest announcements and updates to stay updated.
A design render of the Vivo S17 Pro was spotted in a recent report. The popular company recently revealed the Vivo S17e model which is supported by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and backed by a 4,600mAh battery. The battery supports 66W fast charging. Now, interested buyers are excited to know about the Vivo S17 series launch in China.
Here are all the latest details you should know about the Vivo S17 series. It is important to note that the company has not announced any features of the models so one should be alert and know the official updates.
Vivo S17 Series: Expected Specifications
A report by TechGoing states that the three purported smartphones appeared on China's TENAA certification website. The Vivo S17, Vivo S17t and Vivo S17 Pro were seen on the certification site, according to the report.
The brand-new smartphones are expected to sport 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are expected to be available in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM variants coupled with inbuilt storage variations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
The Vivo S17 series is likely to run Android 13-based OriginOS 3.1. The smartphone models are expected to be backed by a 4,505mAh battery. The smartphones will also be equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors.
The Vivo S17 Pro is likely to be supported by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. It might support 80W fast charging. All these specifications are based on the recent report and interested people should take note of them.
Vivo has not announced any detail regarding the specifications of the Vivo S17 series yet. One should wait for the launch to take place on the scheduled date. More details will be available soon after that for interested buyers.
(Written with inputs from NDTV Gadgets 360.)