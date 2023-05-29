Motorola Edge 40 Launched in India: Sale Date Starts From 30 May; Details Here

Motorola Edge 40 was launched in India on 23 May 2023. The smartphone arrived in the country with three colour variants including Coronet Blue, Reseda Green, and Jet Black.
Motorola Edge 40 was unveiled with a single configuration of 8GB & 256GB and will be available at a price of Rs 29,999. The smartphone will be available in India for sale from Tuesday, 30 May 2023.
Let us read about the Motorola Edge 40 sale date, offers, features, specifications, and other details below.
Motorola Edge 40 Sale Date in India
The recently launched smartphone, Motorola Edge 4, will be put on sale in India from Tuesday, 30 May 2023. Interested users can get the handset on the official website of Motorola and Flipkart.
Motorola Edge 40 Offers in India
Customers who pre-order the Motorola Edge 4 will get a free screen damage protection guard of Rs 9,500. A five percent cashback is also available for customers who will purchase the phone using their Flipkart Axis Bank card.
A Rs 2,000 benefit will be available on exchanging of phones. Coupons and cashback offers are applicable as well.
Motorola Edge 40: Features and Specifications
According to GSMARENA, the following are the features and specifications of Motorola Edge 40.
Powered by the Dimensity 8020 SoC.
A 6.55" 144Hz FullHD+ OLED screen.
A 32 megapixel front camera for clicking selfies.
A fingerprint reader for unlocking the phone without a password.
A 50 megapixel primary camera and 13 megapixel ultrawide unit.
A 4,400 mAh battery along with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.
Stereo speakers.
An IP68 rating.
USB C.
Dolby Atmos.
