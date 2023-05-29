Motorola Edge 40 Launched in India: Sale Date Starts From 30 May; Details Here

Motorola Edge 40 was launched in India on 23 May 2023. The smartphone arrived in the country with three colour variants including Coronet Blue, Reseda Green, and Jet Black.

Motorola Edge 40 was unveiled with a single configuration of 8GB & 256GB and will be available at a price of Rs 29,999. The smartphone will be available in India for sale from Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

Let us read about the Motorola Edge 40 sale date, offers, features, specifications, and other details below.