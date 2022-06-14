ADVERTISEMENT

Mi Smart Band 6 Price Cut in India: Check Specifications and the New Price

The fitness tracking device was launched by Mi in India last year.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
Mi Smart Band 6 Price Cut in India: Check Specifications and the New Price
i

According to the latest report, the price of the Mi Smart Band 6 has been reduced by Rs 500 in India. The company's latest fitness tracker made its debut in India in August 2021. It is the successor of the Mi Smart Band 5 and the company has decreased the price now. The Mi Smart Band 6 sports an AMOLED display that is close to 50 percent larger than its predecessor. The fitness tracker is also equipped with various health monitoring devices.

The Mi Smart Band 6 allows heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement. The company also claims that the fitness tracker offers up to 14 days of battery life after a single charge. The various features make the device quite convenient for everybody to use. It has also become affordable now as the price has been dropped.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch Date Leaked, Check Specs and Other Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Launch Date Leaked, Check Specs and Other Details
ADVERTISEMENT
Here are all the details on the reduced price and features of the Mi Smart Band 6 that everybody should know if they are planning to purchase the fitness tracker.

Mi Smart Band 6: Reduced Price Details

The price of the Mi Smart Band 6 in India has been reduced to Rs 2,999 according to the latest listing available on the company's website. The reduction in price for the Mi Smart Band 6 was first reported by TelecomTalk.

However, it is important for the customers to note that the Mi Smart Band 6 is still priced at Rs 3,499 on Amazon India as the ones who want to purchase from the e-commerce platform have to pay the original price.

The Mi Smart Band 6 was initially launched in India at Rs 3,499 and now the price has been decreased to Rs 2,999.

Also Read

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5 Launch Today: Live Stream, Price in India Details

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5 Launch Today: Live Stream, Price in India Details

Mi Smart Band 6: Specifications of the Fitness Tracker

The Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch AMOLED touch display with 450 nits of peak brightness and 326ppi pixel density. It sports 80 customisable band faces. The fitness device can track a total of 30 types of workouts.

The fitness tracking device is also equipped with an inbuilt sleep tracking feature to monitor naps, sleep cycles, and sleep breathing quality. Xiaomi claims that the device can function for up to 14 days on a single charge.

The Mi Smart Band 6 is 5 ATM water resistance certified which indicates that it can be used to track swimming. Customers can find all the other details on the specifications of the device on the website.

Also Read

Redmi 11 5G Launch Timeline, Price in India & Specifications Leaked

Redmi 11 5G Launch Timeline, Price in India & Specifications Leaked

(With inputs from TelecomTalk.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×